KnowBe4 has selected common requirements from the NIST CSF to help assess an organization's current cybersecurity plan for its CARA tool
TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its CARA tool now maps to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.
The Compliance Audit Readiness Assessment (CARA) is a complementary, five-minute self-assessment tool that can help security professionals take the first step towards assessing their organization's compliance audit readiness for meeting the requirements for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), SSAE18 and now, NIST CSF.
Many organizations, especially federal agencies and organizations that are part of the U.S. federal supply chain, adopt the NIST CSF to provide evidence of their current cybersecurity state and to help measure and manage cybersecurity risk. Passing a cybersecurity compliance audit based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) is a business requirement. According to recent study by Statista, nearly 48% of respondents use the NIST CSF as a cybersecurity compliance measure, in both public and private sectors alike.
KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman said, "We know InfoSec and IT teams face challenging compliance requirements, not enough time to get audits done, and have to continually keep
up with risk assessments. This tool guides them through a selection of common requirements from the framework to help assess an organization's current cybersecurity plan and get an analysis of results in just a few minutes."
For more information on the KnowBe4 CARA tool, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/compliance-audit-readiness-assessment.
