TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its director of global talent brand and outreach Kelly Barrena was recognized as the runner-up for the 2021 Campus Choice Recruiting Awards in the Exceptional Leader Award category for Tech/SMB companies.
RippleMatch narrowed down the top names in campus recruiting and talent acquisition and highlighted the rising stars, innovators and exceptional leaders across 15 categories. After more than 15,000 votes cast by the public, winners and runners-up were announced.
"It is such an honor to be selected as the runner-up for the 2021 Campus Choice Recruiting Awards in the Exceptional Leader Award category," said Barrena. "I have a true passion for leading my team and creating new programs that provide opportunities for students and entry-level talent. Congratulations to everyone who was nominated for the incredible work they do in talent recruitment."
Barrena is a distinguished leader with over 10 years of experience in talent brand and acquisition. In her current role, she is responsible for overseeing a team that manages KnowBe4's global employer branding and recruitment marketing, as well as the internships, scholarships, recruitment programs, recruiting events and talent pipelines for each of KnowBe4's 11 offices worldwide. Prior to joining KnowBe4, Barrena built and sold two small businesses while living in Madrid, Spain. She is most known for her innovative mindset and is passionate about creating new experiences and programs to enable early-career talent to enter the professional workforce in high potential positions.
For more information on KnowBe4 careers, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/careers.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com
SOURCE KnowBe4