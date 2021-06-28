TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that "The Inside Man" season three by Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company, has been recognized with a silver Telly Award 2021 in the general non-broadcast category and a golden Centauri award for e-training for the Vega Digital Awards 2021.
The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. They are prestigious awards, which are often considered the 'Oscars' of the non-broadcast industry. The Vega Digital Awards honor excellence in websites, videos, mobile, social, animation, marketing and podcasts.
"We continue to see 'The Inside Man' series win internationally-acclaimed awards, which is especially impressive for a security awareness training series," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "KnowBe4 is leading the industry by providing unique, high-quality, entertaining content to help its customers learn in an engaging way."
"With 'The Inside Man' in its third season now, we have won a Telly Award three times consecutively and this time, in the highly competitive general non-broadcast category rather than in a specialist, more niche category," said Jim Shields, creative director, Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company. "Producing this series has absolutely been one of the highlights of my career. It is amazing to continue to see the 'The Inside Man', even branching out into multiple seasons now, continue to win numerous awards."
"The Inside Man" is a custom, network-quality video series, now with three seasons, created by Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company. The series is about an IT security analyst starting a new job where no one suspects he is already inside their most secure systems or that sinister forces are pulling his strings. The exclusive KnowBe4 series delivers an entertaining, movie-like experience with a compelling story that will engage users and create fans. From social engineering to passwords, to social media and travel, "The Inside Man" reveals how easy it can be for an outsider to penetrate an organization's security controls and network. And, more importantly, it wrestles with the human cost of cyber crime. This content is available to all diamond-level KnowBe4 subscribers. Watch "The Inside Man" series trailer here: https://www.knowbe4.com/inside-man.
The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at http://www.tellyawards.com/winners. For the list of winners for the Vega Digital Awards, visit https://vegaawards.com/winner.php.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
