TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its SVP of People Operations Erika Lance has been recognized as the winner of a 2021 OnCon Icon Award for Human Resources Professional of the Year.
The OnCon Icon Awards recognize the top HR professionals and HR vendors in the entire world. Finalists were voted on by peers to determine the winners. Voting on finalists was open to the public and was based on the following criteria:
- Made a considerable impact on their organization and/or previous organizations.
- Made strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership.
- Innovate in their role/career.
- Exhibit exceptional leadership.
"As HR leaders we've dealt with a lot of changes this year, and I'm sure there are still more to come," said Lance. "The fact that we're talking about and awarding the successes from this year just shows that we're doing something right. We all adjusted to working from home. We all had to get used to this new way of life and hopefully we've all figured out ways to keep our employees happy, healthy and engaged while working remotely."
Lance was recognized for spearheading new employee initiatives during COVID-19 pandemic to keep energy and morale high. Her leadership has directly positively influenced KnowBe4 and its employees.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com
SOURCE KnowBe4