TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tony Jennings, SVP of global channel and international sales to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.
Tony Jennings is an experienced leader in transforming channel businesses in both the software and hardware industries. He is responsible for developing scalable, effective channel sales models, strategy and partner programs; which in turn drive growth. Prior to his role at KnowBe4, he was the Vice President of Channels and Partners for CA Technologies where he was responsible for North America indirect sales, partner ecosystems and net-new revenue across all indirect routes to market. Jennings also worked for McAfee and was educated in South Africa.
"It was part of my mission in 2020 to drive channel marketing focus throughout the organization and demonstrate the value of marketing to and through our partners," said Jennings. "This focus and resulting success helped us to simplify partner engagement and make other strategic investments. I'm so grateful to CRN for this recognition for myself and for the incredible people working on my team in such an unprecedented time."
The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.
"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."
CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
