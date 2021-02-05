TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its VP of SMB sales Brittany Scott was presented with a bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year in Sales category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is such an honor to be recognized as a recipient of a Stevie Award for my role in sales," said Scott. "KnowBe4 has always been very encouraging of my career growth and being a part of the organization has directly contributed to my career successes. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the sales department at KnowBe4 and hope to inspire more women to enter careers in sales."
"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com
SOURCE KnowBe4