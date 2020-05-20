ARLINGTON, Va., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowland, the leader in group hospitality analytics, announced today a free, interactive Hotel Recovery Dashboard that provides actionable insights on COVID-19 hotel recovery. Using advanced analytics and a proprietary algorithm to reveal a property's unique Knowland Recovery Curve, or K-Curve, the tool provides insights that enable hoteliers to see their position in the rebound compared to local and/or national markets and make informed decisions to accelerate recovery. Click here to learn more https://go.knowland.com/recovery-dashboard.html.
- Hotel Benchmarking – Once a hotel enters its occupancy data, the tool provides insight into where the property stands compared to the chosen local market. A hotel's curve status is visually presented and classifies it for a "Leading," "On Track" or "Delayed" Recovery Curve based on where its trajectory falls compared to the market.
- Predictive Trending Industry Data – Users can run sensitivities by selecting their comparison market from the top 25 STR markets, entering custom market data or defaulting to the overall U.S. market that can be used to forecast future trends. It also also illustrates the status of group business returning to a specific market tracked by Knowland.
- Immediate Action Plans – Depending on where the property falls on the K-Curve, users will be provided with tactical action plans for up to 90 days for each curve status.
Kristi White, V.P. of product management, Knowland, said: "Hotels are facing uncertainty about the future and what their course of action should be. The Hotel Recovery Dashboard and K-Curve give hotels the tools needed to be in control of their recovery. The trademark of our industry is that we always recover, but what you do today will determine not only how you recover but also how you will move forward in the long-term."
ABOUT KNOWLAND
Knowland is the leader in group hospitality analytics for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), conference centers and other meeting venues and the driver behind adopting a Proactive Group Sales Strategy. With the industry's largest historical database of actualized events, thousands of customers trust Knowland to sell group smarter and maximize their revenue. Knowland operates globally and is headquartered in Rosslyn, VA. To learn more about our suite of solutions, please visit www.knowland.com or call 202-312-5880.
