NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.02 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the knowledge management software market to register a CAGR of almost 13%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download a Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Batia Infotech, GemShelf Inc., Guru Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KnowMax Software Pvt. Ltd, Kovai Ltd., MindTouch, Inc., SAP SE, Silly Moose LLC, and Zendesk Inc. are some of the major market participants. Skill development and employment and leveraging software data to derive deep knowledge will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Knowledge Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Knowledge Management Software Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70762
Knowledge Management Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the knowledge management software market in the Application Software industry include Batia Infotech, GemShelf Inc., Guru Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KnowMax Software Pvt. Ltd, Kovai Ltd., MindTouch, Inc., SAP SE, Silly Moose LLC, and Zendesk Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Knowledge Management Software Market size
- Knowledge Management Software Market trends
- Knowledge Management Software Market industry analysis
The growing emphasis on personalized learning is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, operational challenges associated with software may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the knowledge management software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Learning Analytics Market - Global learning analytics market is segmented by end-user (higher education and K-12), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market - Global technical support outsourcing market is segmented by type (helpdesk and call center) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Knowledge Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist knowledge management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the knowledge management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the knowledge management software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of knowledge management software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Batia Infotech
- GemShelf Inc.
- Guru Technologies Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- KnowMax Software Pvt. Ltd
- Kovai Ltd.
- SAP SE
- Silly Moose LLC
- Zendesk Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/knowledge-management-software-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/knowledge-management-softwaremarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowledge-management-software-market-growth-in-application-software--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--technavio-301339617.html
SOURCE Technavio