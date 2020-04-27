CARLSBAD, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeCity is making efforts to help the millions of people who have lost their jobs and small business owners who have had to close their doors and find new opportunities through skills training. Highly sought-after job skills will be offered at no cost through the company's website.
"The current global crisis has been devastating. Everyone has been affected by this pandemic in one way or another," said Melody Godsey, KnowledgeCity Business Manager. "It is time for everyone to band together and help in any way we can. At KnowledgeCity, we create training that can help those affected in the job market. We are proud to join in the efforts to help others by offering our training courses as a free resource to those affected by this pandemic."
Anyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can easily access online training courses hand-picked by training specialists at KnowledgeCity by visiting www.knowledgecity.com and selecting the Free Courses category from the All Courses drop-down menu. Users can build new skills in these categories: Business, Computer, and Safety. The courses are designed to provide some of the most important skills recruiters look for in new hires including communication, adaptive thinking, emotional intelligence, Microsoft Office skills, as well as courses on productivity and time management.
"COVID-19 has affected our way of life in unprecedented ways," said Marwan Alshaer, KnowledgeCity Managing Director. "This pandemic not only poses health risks to many but has also rattled the economic status of the globe and financial stability of countless people. With that being said, we are always reminded, in challenging times such as these, of our nation's willpower to come together and get through whatever obstacles may lay ahead. If ever there was a situation to test a corporation's conviction to do right by the people it serves and society as a whole, it is the one we are facing now."
Data reported by the U.S. Department of Labor on April 23, 2020 showed a staggering 26.4 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits and in a poll conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 43 percent of small businesses feared permanent closure in less than six months.
By providing free skills training during the pandemic, KnowledgeCity hopes to help ease the transition and give these displaced workers and business owners an opportunity to reenter the workforce with more competitive skills.
About KnowledgeCity: KnowledgeCity.com is an online training company based in Carlsbad, California. Founded in 2007, KnowledgeCity has created a vast library of courses consisting of more than 14,000 video tutorials to provide training and development that is both convenient and effective. Courses are authored by university professors and industry experts to ensure that all training provided by KnowledgeCity is of the highest quality available.
Media Contact:
Melody Godsey
Email: Contact-Us@knowledgecity.com
Phone: 855-200-1300
