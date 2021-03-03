ST. LOUIS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of content automation solutions, announced that it has formed a strategic technology partnership with ibml, a global provider of intelligent information capture solutions.
KnowledgeLake and ibml will collaborate on product development, marketing, and sales initiatives, with a focus on providing legacy enterprise content management (ECM) customers a fast path to modernize their approach for capturing, classifying, and extracting data from documents in high-volume environments.
"Capturing mission-critical data with speed and accuracy is crucial for decision-making and process automation," said Martin Birch, CEO of IBML. "Our partnership with KnowledgeLake enhances our ability to deliver an intelligent, ultra-high-volume content processing solution to customers who need to automate critical business functions such as accounts payable and receivable, claims processing, loan and mortgage applications, case management, HR onboarding, and a host of other use cases."
KnowledgeLake and ibml are cloud native, not technology "re-architected" for the cloud like most traditional ECM solutions. Both companies are committed to delivering solutions that make cloud-based document capture intuitive, intelligent, and touchless.
"Our new relationship with ibml combines two long-time innovators in document management," said Ron Cameron, CEO of KnowledgeLake. "When you bring our technologies together, customers benefit from true end-to-end document processing—from document capture to classification, data extraction, tagging, file storage and retrieval. I believe that the innovative KnowledgeLake platform combined with ibml's reputation for providing world class solutions will serve as the engine for driving modernization for thousands of organizations."
About ibml
With global headquarters based in Birmingham, Alabama (USA) and more than 250 employees worldwide, ibml is the world leader in high-volume intelligent capture automation. Using industry-leading intelligence and accelerated speed, ibml helps organizations extract actionable data, capture insights, and expedite critical decision-making. The world's largest enterprises in Banking; financial services; federal, state and local government; mortgage and lending; insurance; business process outsourcers; healthcare payers and providers; telecoms and utilities; and education rely on ibml to help overcome their core information management challenges. ibml's comprehensive suite of hardware, software and services can be found in over 80 percent of the world's top mailrooms. ibml's portfolio includes ibmlFUSiON, ImageTrac DS scanners, ibml Capture Suite software, ibml Cloud Capture software along with business and support services. For more information, visit http://www.ibml.com.
About KnowledgeLake
KnowledgeLake is a leader in intelligent document processing. KnowledgeLake is the only end-to-end, fully cloud-native solution for document processing, enabling organizations to capture, process and manage their content through a single platform. Two million users worldwide rely on KnowledgeLake to work faster and more efficiently by automating repetitive tasks and mastering workflow. For more information, visit http://www.knowledgelake.com.
