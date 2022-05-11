End-to-End Cloud-Native Platform Enhancements Include a No-Code/Low-Code RPA Design Studio, New Storage Options, and a Fully-Managed SaaS Option
ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions, today announced the availability of its latest platform release, code-named "Tahoe," for automating document processes and delivering data insights.
This latest edition of the platform is intended to accelerate the deployment of solutions through rich no-code features, improvements in its AI engine, as well as enhanced support of additional storage options.
The platform now features a visual RPA design studio that enables business users to create and implement robotic process automation (RPA) and robotic desktop automation (RDA) workflows via an intuitive no-code, drag and drop interface. The RPA design studio allows users to quickly and easily build workflows without training or development.
Additionally, customers can now leverage KnowledgeLake as a fully managed SaaS offering. This new offering allows partners and end-users a turn-key way to use KnowledgeLake when what they desire is pure results with zero implementation, administration, and learning.
"The latest version of the KnowledgeLake platform represents our efforts to help businesses thrive as they modernize their operations to better support remote work," said Ron Cameron, CEO of KnowledgeLake. "We've worked closely with our customers and partners to create these enhancements to our IDP platform. We empower organizations to automate their high-volume document processes and experience the benefit of modern technology without pain."
The KnowledgeLake product update also delivers significant improvements in its real-time AI training. User actions are now used as feedback to continuously improve the document classification models. This functionality greatly improves the speed of machine teaching and reduces exception handling and user intervention.
"The addition of numerous AI-focused enhancements to the KnowledgeLake platform is really exciting," added Cameron. "The ability to create AI and RPA-driven workflows from a visual designer and enhance them in real time brings a whole new level of power and productivity to our customers."
KnowledgeLake has also announced support for Microsoft 365 GCC and GCC High, Azure Government Cloud, and Microsoft Azure data centers in Canada.
About KnowledgeLake
KnowledgeLake is the only end-to-end, fully cloud-native solution for intelligent document processing, enabling organizations to capture, process, and manage their content in a single platform. The company combines intelligent document capture and robotic process automation (RPA) to increase organizational productivity. Two million users worldwide employ KnowledgeLake to work faster and more efficiently. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.
Media Contact
MATTHEW MEIGS, Third I Communications, 1 4156866178, matt@thirdicommunications.com
SOURCE KnowledgeLake