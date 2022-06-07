KnowledgeNet.ai meets the highest information security standards following an independent audit
FREDERICK, Md., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowledgeNet.ai, a leader in collaboration intelligence and knowledge sharing platform, announces the successful completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Audit.
Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2® is a reporting framework that sets the benchmarks for managing systems, process controls and data. These benchmarks include the five Trust Services Criteria - privacy, confidentiality, security, availability, and processing integrity. Adhering to SOC 2 Type II ensures current and future customers that KnowledgeNet.ai has the proper security, privacy, and compliance controls to manage its collaboration intelligence and knowledge-sharing platform.
"Security and privacy of our client's data are at the core of KnowledgeNet.ai," said Mehdi Tehranchi, CEO of KnowledgeNet.ai. "This SOC 2 Type II review highlights how much time and effort we've invested in making our platform safe and provides our clients the protection and peace of mind they deserve. I am incredibly proud of the KnowledgeNet.ai team for this accomplishment and the confidence it confers on our revolutionary collaboration intelligence and knowledge-sharing platform."
The SOC audit involved a deep dive into the KnowledgeNet.ai platform's physical infrastructure, operating software and programs, management and governance, data integrity, and procedures. This illustrates that our security program and policies effectively safeguard data with responsible process monitoring, encryption, intrusion detection, user access authentication, and disaster recovery.
In addition to SOC 2 requirements, KnowledgeNet.ai is introducing many additional layers of redundancy and increasing monitoring coverage of its platform.
