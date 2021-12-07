SYDNEY, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K1Corp is proud to announce the release of its RF6 Connector for integration to Microsoft SharePoint Online. This new product utilizes the very latest Microsoft Power Automate, Power Apps and Power BI to provide the most powerful, most seamless and most flexible integration to SharePoint Online.
Note that a real advantage of this new product is that you can use the RF6 Connector to connect RecFind 6 to any system via the MS Power Platform, not just SharePoint Online.
The RF6 Connector replaces our legacy product the SharePoint Integration Module. It provides a superset of the old functionality.
Existing customers of the RecFind 6 SharePoint Integration Module will receive this new functionality as a free update.
K1Corp has also packaged this same functionality so that other developers can utilize it to link their applications to SharePoint Online using the Microsoft Power Platform.
Link to more details: https://knowledgeonecorp.com/products/RF6_Connector_SharePoint_Online_Integration.htm
About Knowledgeone Corporation: Knowledgeone Corporation has been providing secure, scalable and robust information management applications since 1984. Our solutions, now all based on the RecFind 6 Product Suite, are installed all around the world in a multitude of industries including government, defense, manufacturing, banking, finance, education, health care and mining.
