BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders. Samir was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Samir's acceptance into the Forbes Business Council was due to his stellar record in successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
Samir is a second time entrepreneur and his latest venture is Knowtified that was founded in early 2021 in the United States by him and his long-time business partner Abdullah AlShowaier. It helps businesses with knowledge transfer and skills verification using artificial intelligence & augmented reality in a post-Covid world of insurmountable challenges.
"We are honored to welcome Samir Hassan into our community," said Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
Samir will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"Experienced workers are either retiring or changing jobs, taking their wisdom with them. Additionally, efforts are duplicated between teams due to inability to share key learnings seamlessly and access it for future references. Companies are doing a lot in terms of training but skills verification process for knowledge transfer is still based on assessments and not on evidence based on practicality. Knowtified can solve these problems using a combination of a proven methodology and technologies such as AI & Augmented Reality.
I'm honored and excited to be a part of this exclusive community and looking forward to sharing our learning with other esteemed members. I am certain that my participation will further help cement our position in the global business community," said Samir Hassan, Founder & CEO of Knowtified.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Members are respected leaders and executives who are selected for the council based on the depth and diversity of experience in leadership, management, customer engagement, technology & growth.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com
ABOUT KNOWTIFIED
Knowtified helps businesses with knowledge transfer and skills verification. It offers a dedicated knowledge base for quick response to problems, access to subject matter experts and process-based skills verification for knowledge transfer and training compliance reporting, powered by AI & Augmented Reality.
Knowtified, is headquartered in the United States of America with on-ground presence in Hungary, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
To learn more about Knowtified, visit knowtified.com
