ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kobie, a recognized global leader in loyalty strategy and platform development and management, announced today that it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021" report.
The Forrester Wave report, evaluated 14 companies who offer loyalty solutions. Forrester evaluates criteria across loyalty management, loyalty marketing, member data management, measurement and analytics, user experience, services, loyalty strategy and market presence. The research categorizes these companies as Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders based on their current offering and approach to the market (strategy). Kobie was cited as one of only five Leaders in the loyalty solutions provider space, receiving the highest scores possible in the Solution Vision, Data Management & Integration, Predictive Analytics & Machine Learning, Emotion Measurement, Personalization, User Experience, Program Management Services, and Testing & Optimization criteria.
The report states, "Kobie anchors winning client strategies with behavioral and emotional data... [Kobie's] vision focuses on solving key client problems to enable [clients] to win, serve and retain their best customers." Forrester notes that one client reference said, "Kobie has demonstrated that it is interested in our success – not just [having] our business." The report also quotes a client as stating that, "Leadership is really smart in the space. They think about tomorrow."
Kobie's President, Marti Beller, states, "We believe being recognized as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021" is a special distinction and few companies achieve this honor. We are proud to be named a Leader by Forrester, but equally proud of the accomplishments we have made together with our clients over this past year. 2020 presented unique challenges that demanded an intense focus on partnering with our clients as they reacted to unforeseen market dynamics. They needed us to execute nimbly, while evolving their long-term strategic advantage, aligned with new consumer needs post-pandemic." Kobie's CEO, Bram Hechtkopf added, "Kobie's recognition further validates for us our commitment to deliver comprehensive and innovative end-to-end loyalty solutions that focus on a holistic view of the customer; going beyond transactional data and adding behavioral and emotional data to predict and ensure a consumer experience that delivers brand loyalty."
To read the full "Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021" report, visit Kobie's page.
About Kobie
Kobie's loyalty offering goes well beyond points and one-time rewards by enabling brands to develop a loyalty strategy and program that outperforms traditional, transaction-based experiences. Using our proprietary and proven Loyalty Drivers and Emotional Loyalty Scoring tools, Kobie provides brands with superior competitive insights on their customers' transactional and emotional behaviors across key touchpoints in the customer journey. Our best-in-industry services translate those insights into strategies that can be seamlessly executed through Kobie's newest generation loyalty platform, Alchemy, to deliver lasting, profitable relationships with a brand's most valuable customers.
Connect with Kobie:
- Register for OnPoint Loyalty Conference
- Join the Kobie Team
- Get more news on Kobie's Insights Page
- Follow Kobie on LinkedIn
Media Contact
Danielle Sly, Kobie Marketing, +1 5617183491, danielle.sly@kobie.com
Danielle Sly, Kobie, 7278225353, danielle.sly@kobie.com
SOURCE Kobie