FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sep. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced that Kodak Alaris has won the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award in Distributed Capture. Based on research conducted in the North American market, this accolade recognizes the OEM with the leading distributed capture technology portfolio, including single-function scanners, capture software, and professional services offerings.
For this study, Keypoint Intelligence invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete an exhaustive questionnaire detailing their industry vision, strategy, product portfolio, professional services offerings, and value proposition as it relates to distributed capture technology. After gathering this data, Keypoint Intelligence analysts used a proprietary rating scale to determine the BLI PaceSetter Award winner.
Kodak Alaris makes it easy for businesses to unlock pertinent business information trapped in paper documents and send it where it's needed next—all in an instant, from anywhere on the globe. Kodak Alaris combines an outstanding lineup of document scanners with workflow automation, distributed capture, and remote monitoring and management solutions to help businesses get the most out of their digital transformation investments.
"We are very impressed with Kodak Alaris's distributed capture technology portfolio," said Lee Davis, Associate Director of Software/Scanners. "The entire breadth of the company's hardware is best characterized by its ease of use, media-handling capabilities, and image quality—a perfect fit in shared scanning environments. Meanwhile, Kodak Alaris Info Input Solution and INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Platform equip organizations with powerful OCR, forms recognition, document classification, intelligent data extraction, and workflow automation capabilities."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI PACESETTER AWARDS
Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.
