KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kohler, a global leader in innovation and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, announces the launch of two new water monitoring systems: KOHLER H2Wise and H2Wise+ Powered by Phyn. Leading the industry for nearly 148 years, Kohler has married its plumbing expertise with Phyn's industry-leading smart water monitoring technology to deliver smart, home water consumption solutions that monitor water usage and detect leaks, the awareness of which can lead to cost savings and water conservation for homeowners.
Bringing to market two versions of the monitoring systems - H2Wise and H2Wise+ - Kohler provides efficient solutions to address a variety of concerns or budget.
Both monitoring systems:
- Deliver immediate alerts for minor or major leaks
- Run a diagnosis of the entire home's plumbing to detect hidden issues
- Provide pre-freeze warnings to help prevent frozen pipe bursts
- Track daily water usage by each fixture and faucet in the entire home
H2Wise can be installed by the homeowner. Through the KOHLER Konnect mobile app, users can run a diagnostic test to detect potential problems, and track water usage.
H2Wise+ should be installed by a professional onto the main water line, thus providing the ability to shut off the main water supply automatically and remotely when a leak is detected. H2Wise+ analyzes the entire home's plumbing 24/7 to detect hidden issues every time water is turned on in the house.
On average, household leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted and millions of dollars in property damage every year for U.S. homeowners. Through leak alerts, pre-freeze warnings, and tracking water consumption, H2Wise solutions increase home security in the plumbing space. Fixing easily corrected household water leaks can save homeowners about 10 percent on their water bills, and these water monitors help determine if water is being wasted and identify the source for a quick resolution (EPA.gov). A single unit provides a full home solution that aides in water conservation by detecting wasteful leaks and by providing more real-time access to water usage, which can start an understanding of what a typical use is for homeowners so that they can take the appropriate steps to reduce or sustain.
The Kohler H2Wise water monitors with Phyn technology "learns" the unique water signature of every fixture in the home – getting smarter over time – giving homeowners the ability to protect their property and make more informed decisions about how much water they use. These new offerings expand Kohler's Smart Home portfolio of products that marry thoughtful design with innovative technology; the products are fully controllable through the KOHLER Konnect app and are compatible with all existing Kohler plumbing fixtures.
Developing more efficient ways to use water and creating solutions to enable safe and sustainable use of water is something Kohler is passionate about. These new solutions are the latest example of how Kohler is reimagining its path to reducing its overall operational environmental footprint, while creating more environmentally favorable and sustainable products and services to preserve a healthy planet. As part of Kohler Believing in Better, the company's sustainability and social impact strategy, Kohler is focused on harnessing its expertise to solve for global challenges, including water conservation, across three core pillars: better planet, better communities, and better lives. This mission is embedded throughout the company and brands across Kohler's global operations.
KOHLER H2Wise and KOHLER H2Wise+ Powered by Phyn will be available for purchase through Kohler distributors, Kohler Signature Stores, select retailers, and online directly through Kohler. For more information, please visit kohler.com.
About Kohler Co.
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 38,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit http://www.kohler.com.
