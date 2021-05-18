GLENVIEW, Ill., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kokomo Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of simple, agentless orchestration and configuration management tools to education institutions and public sector organizations, today announced it has signed an agreement with DLT Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator. DLT will enable Kokomo Solutions to deliver health and safety automation seamlessly to the federal government and education institutions.
"This partnership is significant at this critical time when returning safely to school and work is a top priority for federal agencies and education organizations," said Daniel Lee, chief executive officer, Kokomo Solutions, Inc. "Our immediate availability of Kokomo's widely successful COVID-19 EHS management solution, COVID19Tracker™, is helping these organizations to handle the pandemic and on-going health and safety incidents more efficiently and effectively. We look forward to working with DLT's proven leadership, network and public sector acumen as we continue our public health and safety initiatives."
Kokomo Solutions, Inc.'s scalable, simplicity, secure design reduces resource overhead, and nearly eliminates latency associated archaic practices of using excel sheets for managing and tracking Covid-19 related incidences. COVID19Tracker™'s robust self-screening, temperature screening, guest management, case management, vaccination management, check-in, and contact tracing features make it the perfect fit for education institutions and government customers who need a system that can asynchronously increase situational awareness of Covid-19 related incidences and notifying administrators in real time via cloud configurations. Kokomo Solutions, Inc.'s Safety Cloud™ extends the power of Kokomo Solutions, Inc. by providing control (centralized dashboard), security (role-based access control and audit trails) and delegation (parents self-assessing their children via the COVID19Tracker™ App.).
"Government agencies and education organizations across the United States are now implementing plans for employees and students to safely return to offices and schools," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "Through DLT's channel ecosystem and contract vehicle portfolio, these organizations are now able to access a health and safety tool that enables daily self-assessment, case management and contract tracing."
Kokomo Solutions, Inc. will use DLT's contracts to ease the procurement process for large and small federal agencies and education institutions.
About Kokomo Solutions, Inc.
With deep public safety experience, Kokomo Solutions, Inc. is the company behind a cloud-based safety platform called Kokomo24/7® Safety Cloud™. It is a patent-pending modern safety solution that enables communities, education institutions, and workplaces the ability to not only collect, notify, manage but also provide predictive analysts so you can prepare and make a more informed decision. For more information on Kokomo Solutions, please visit http://www.kokomo247.com.
About DLT Solutions
DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, the world's leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio, an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to rapidly and cost effectively transform technology to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit http://www.dlt.com.
