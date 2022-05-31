Kollabio Inc. announces its acceptance into the United States Small Business Administration's (SBA) 8(a) Business Development Program.
LEESBURG, Va. , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kollabio Inc. is proud to announce its acceptance into the United States Small Business Administration's (SBA) 8(a) Business Development Program. Kollabio is a boutique digital transformation and technology consulting firm that combines expertise in Experience Design, Agile delivery, and Cloud/DevSecOps to create human-centered digital experiences for both public and private sector organizations.
This announcement is the culmination of a rigorous process from the initial application submission to the final acceptance by the SBA. The 8(a) program is a nine-year business development program that provides business training, counseling, marketing and technical assistance to small businesses in the federal government contracting marketplace. 8(a) businesses can receive sole-source contracts (up to a ceiling of $4.5 million for goods and services) that have been set aside for certified firms. In addition, 8(a) firms can form joint ventures and teams to bid on contracts to enhance the ability to successfully compete for and perform larger prime contracts.
For more information about Kollabio's 8(a) program acceptance and how to partner with Kollabio, contact Kollabio at sales@kollabio.com or call 571-295-7209.
About Kollabio:
Kollabio is a Digital Transformation solutions firm that helps organizations envision, design and create technology driven, best-in-class experiences their customers love. We combine strategic thinking, management consulting rigor and technology expertise to offer a single integrated solution stack that helps organizations transform and thrive in the digital age. Our customers leverage our full stack expertise in Digital Strategy, Experience Design, Cloud, Agile + DevOps and Artificial Intelligence to aid their transformation into Agile, Data-Driven and Software-Powered organizations.
Visit Kollabio - Digital Experiences for the Connected World for more information or connect with us on Instagram (@kollabioinc) and Twitter (@kollabio).
