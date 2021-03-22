LAKE MARY, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kolter Solutions today announced it has been named as a Best Staffing Firm to Work For winner for 2021. The Best Staffing Firm to Work For awards are given annually by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, and recognize employers for their top performance in engaging their employees and creating a workplace conducive to talent development, enjoyment, collaboration, and productivity. The winners, announced this week during the annual Executive Forum North America, represent companies who scored in the top quartile in each of the Best Staffing Firm award categories.
"We are honored to be named as a 2021 Best Staffing Firm to Work For by SIA," said Roger Whiteman, Kolter Solutions President and Founder. "Kolter Solutions was founded on the idea that people wanted something more from a staffing agency. Kolter's approach to the customer experience, delivering superior service, and striving for integrity beyond reproach has fostered a special environment. We are proud of the services we provide, but more importantly we're proud of how we have been able to impact thousands of companies and individuals, helping them grow their businesses, teams, and careers."
"Congratulations to Kolter Solutions on being a Best Staffing Firm winner," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "From communication and community to new ways of engaging their workforces, Kolter Solutions stands out in an especially turbulent year for their ability to keep staff and workers motivated, productive and feeling valued, and for their leadership in putting people first."
Close to 250 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based company. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation, and benefits. In order to gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of participation. Companies were ranked in each category according to their overall score. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.
Anyone interested in learning more about the staffing and business services offered by Kolter Solutions can visit the company website at http://www.KolterSolutions.com or call them directly at 866-4-KOLTER.
