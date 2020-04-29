HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc., a global leader providing innovative technology for a wide range of clients spanning multiple industries, is still operating.
Continuing to Service Our Customer Base
Despite the disruption and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we are pleased to reconfirm that Komax operations are still ongoing and we continue to operate in accordance with the latest government guidance.
This includes remote working for most of our team as the health and safety of our staff and valued customers are a top priority for Komax.
We continue to service our customer base and our business representative around the globe.
International Conferences and Exhibitions
Regrettably but inevitably a number of major international conferences and exhibitions which members of the Komax team were due to attend have been postponed or cancelled because of COVID-19.
However, rest assured that when rescheduled events do take place, we'll be there to showcase our range of innovative products, including static mixers, steam heaters, desuperheaters, and heat exchangers.
As we continue navigating COVID-19, Komax is working on ways in doing our part to support the communities now and after the pandemic.
In the meantime, and despite the disruption and uncertainty caused by COVID-19, we are pleased to say we are continuing to operate as normal.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you need more information regarding products or services, contact Komax Systems, Inc.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Suzanne L. Smith, President (238918@email4pr.com)
Komax 15301 Graham Street Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Phone: 800-826-0760