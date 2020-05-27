CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has launched a program supporting children in the U.S., Canada and Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic. The program is part of a global KONE initiative targeting children's education and welfare.
In the wake of school closures, distance learning opportunities have been created, but access to computers and high-speed internet service remains a challenge for many. Hunger is also a problem for children who relied on meals provided at school.
In the Americas, KONE is providing funding to nine agencies in hard-hit communities, including San Francisco Public Schools; A Better Chicago emergency relief fund; Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago; Seattle Treehouse; Seattle Youthcare; Seattle Children's Hospital; Breakfast Club of Canada; UNICEF Mexico; and the York Street Project in New Jersey.
"As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the world, children's lives have been upended," said Ken Schmid, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "Anything we can do to help those young lives get back on track is a deeply meaningful way for us to give back to the communities we serve."
The donations will be used in many ways, including meals, technology and infrastructure to support distance learning, medical supplies for children, and essential lifesaving resources for homeless and foster care youths.
