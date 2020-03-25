SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., the leading cloud connectivity company, today announced Destination: Decentralization 2020, a free, one-day digital conference that will take place on Thursday, April 16 (9 a.m.-8 p.m. PDT / 2 p.m.-1 a.m. BST). As adoption of containers and microservices-powered applications becomes mainstream, all software architectures are destined to become decentralized. This event is for anyone who is curious about what it takes to navigate the transition from "building and running applications" to "building and running an entire decentralized architecture."
The call for speakers is open until March 31 at 11:59 PM PDT. If you are interested in learning more or applying to speak about your journey to decentralized architectures, such as lessons learned adopting microservices and Kubernetes, or what it will take to build, deploy, secure or manage the software of tomorrow, please visit: https://konghq.com/events/destination-decentralization/call-for-speakers/
"We are excited to host this free digital event that will bring together experts in designing the distributed software architectures and applications of the future, in light of recent conferences that have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "As an open source community, sharing information and connecting on the latest developments and breakthroughs is what makes our work so meaningful. With this digital event, Kong wants to give back, help nurture those connections and foster camaraderie during this unprecedented time."
In a world where the unexpected happens, it is increasingly important to take a holistic approach to designing and governing distributed systems. Kong is pleased to be partnering with AWS, Castle, CNCF, Datadog, Giant Swarm, Honeycomb.io, Mirantis, NS1, SIGHUP, Snyk, The New Stack and Zebrium to bring this event together.
Join us for virtual lectures and hands-on labs, where we explore how to thrive in this new landscape.
To register to attend, please visit: https://konghq.com/events/destination-decentralization/#register
Kong Stats at a Glance
- 150 million+ downloads of Kong makes it the most widely used open source API platform
- 190+ Kong enterprise customers
- 25K+ GitHub stars
- 150+ contributors
- 100+ meetups
- 45K+ community members
About Kong Inc.
Kong delivers a next-generation API and service lifecycle management platform designed for modern architectures, including microservices, containers, cloud and serverless. Offering high flexibility, scalability, speed and performance, Kong enables developers and Global 5000 enterprises to reliably secure, connect and orchestrate microservice APIs for modern applications. Kong is building the future of service control platforms to intelligently broker information across services. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com/ or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.
Media Contacts:
Pauline Louie, Kong, 415.754.9283, 236603@email4pr.com
Jill Reed, Sift Communications for Kong, kong@siftpr.com