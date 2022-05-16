Airspace Situational Awareness from the Optical DAA sensor will be provided to the user in one Common Operational Picture (COP).
OTTAWA, Ontario, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial, developer of the TerraLens Geospatial Software Development Kit, has partnered with Iris Automation to enhance their Casia-G ground-based DAA system. Casia G is a ground-based surveillance system that continually monitors the airspace using a 360-degree optical solution to ensure UAS operation is safe from intruder aircraft. Iris Automation has recently received its second FAA Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver to conduct flight operations in Reno, Nevada using Casia G. Kongsberg Geospatial now offers an operator situational awareness display fully integrated with Casia G that will provide visual cues, alerts and warnings as Casia G detects an intruder or if loss of separation occurs.
Iris Automation pioneered Casia I and Casia X, the first on-board, autonomous commercial collision avoidance safety systems for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Casia G leverages the same AI and computer vision technology – but stationary – to detect aircraft as they approach your UAS operation. In achieving the FAA waiver, Iris Automation had to prove a performant sensor solution for conducting safe BVLOS operations, which will be unlocking the full potential of drones. This revolutionary sensor capability is combined with the decades of Kongsberg Geospatial display experience in airspace management. The joint capability will allow for an "electronic observer" vs a human observer.
"We are so pleased to partner with one of the premier airspace visualization software providers globally and utilize the situational awareness capability that they designed specifically for our product, Casia G." Said Jason Hardy-Smith, CTO of Iris Automation.
"We are excited to be partnered with Iris Automation and assist with drone flights in the National Airspace. The ground-based optical DAA is a proven cost-effective solution relative to other ground-based DAA systems," said Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg Geospatial. "We look forward to commencing BVLOS flights in Reno this summer."
About Iris Automation: Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering Detect-and-Avoid systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for commercial use drones; operations that unlock the potential of countless industries.
About Kongsberg Geospatial: Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for air traffic control, UxS, and military situational awareness. The Company's products are primarily deployed in air-traffic control, Autonomous vehicles, and air defense solutions. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
