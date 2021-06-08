GREEN BAY, Wis., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kono Kogs has decades of experience fabricating the components required to rebuild and refurbish thermal oxidizer systems. Recently, they decided to begin fabricating and selling tee dampers to meet the needs of various industries looking for custom-built, cost-effective process air diverters.
Kono Kogs also provides comprehensive tee damper repair, rebuild & maintenance services. Every tee damper is thoroughly tested, calibrated and set up before leaving their Green Bay facility.
Kono Kogs has taken the approach to leverage their experience and resources to offer high-quality tee dampers with extremely competitive price points.
Kono Kogs also sells used ("as-is" or fully refurbished) tee dampers, which can cost up to 40-60% less than new units.
Standard tee damper specifications:
- Sizes from 10" to 44"
- Horizontal (thru to oxidizer) or vertical (thru to atmosphere) orientations
- Carbon steel wall body thickness up to .19" with flanged connections
- Process air temps up to 750°F standard
- Pressure up to 1PSI & 4000 FPM process air standard (higher available)
- 99% shut-off @5" W.C.
- Three 1" diameter C-1018 thru shafts
- 2000+ inch-lb. torque actuator for powerful sealing
- Carbon steel slave linkage
- Metal-to-metal blade seats (no gasket) for precise air control and less leakage
- Manual balancing damper for oxidizer-connected ducting
- Actuator mounting bracket with heavy-duty Triac® electric direct-drive actuator with internal limit switches
- Grease-lubricated ball bearings mounted on stand-offs over adjustable packing glands (bearing stand-offs accept optional 3" insulation and cladding)
- Fully configured with end-of-travel limit switches, two auxiliary limit switches & manual (locking) trim damper
Optional features:
- Weatherproof tie-off/setup enclosure mounted to tee damper for ease of installation
and local actuator setup
- 3" insulation and cladding
- Tadpole seat seal option
- Round (standard), square, or rectangular ducting
- Manual, or pneumatic actuation with spring return and failsafe
Special configurations and material construction available upon request.
Kono Kogs has been helping companies of all sizes solve emission control problems since 1996. They've earned a reputation as a trustworthy and reliable supplier, and have a 100% success rate in meeting performance guarantees.
They apply the same attention to detail and flawless execution to tee damper fabrication, and welcome complex equipment requirements – in fact, they look forward to the challenge. For more information, please visit konokogs.com
Media Contact
Pierre Payne, NAVEO Marketing, 262-703-0800, ppayne@naveomarketing.com
SOURCE Kono Kogs