GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading software developer Kopis has created a new platform designed for small businesses that want to transition to an ERP without spending thousands of dollars.
The Kopis SMB Launch Platform, built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central platform, allows small businesses to configure and pay only for the elements of the ERP system they need. This new style of configuration also allows business owners to spread the implementation cost out over a two-year period.
"SMB Launch allows business to pay only for what they need and to break those cost out into predictable, monthly payments over two years," said Andrew Kurtz, President and CEO of Kopis. "This is the first ERP implementation option that puts the business in complete control over what they need."
Kopis has developed a configuration tool so that businesses can select the modules they need and get quick pricing information. This tool also allows Kopis to develop a personalized demo based on their selections, speeding up the process and allowing them to transition faster.
"Every growing business needs a solid foundation, which is why every SMB Launch Platform starts with Core Financials," he said. "This base configuration gives you everything you need to transition quickly and put your business in a perfect position to scale."
Every SMB Launch comes with unlimited support from the Kopis team. Find out more at http://www.kopisusa.com/smb-launch.
About Kopis:
Kopis is a Greenville, S.C.-based technology firm focused on providing high impact software and cloud solutions to businesses and state agencies in the Southeast. With a growing team of over 40 employees, Kopis is one of the fastest growing software companies in South Carolina. Kopis is the 2020 Greenville Chamber Small Business of the Year and was named to one of Inc.'s 5,000 List in 2019. For more information, please visit http://www.kopisusa.com.
