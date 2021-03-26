DALLAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korbyt, the leading workplace experience platform, today announced WorkplaceEX, its first workplace experience summit. The interactive virtual event, held on April 27-28, 2021, provides a forum for the best and brightest professionals responsible for managing the workplace experience from employee communications, HR, digital workplace technology, contact centers, supply chain, and facilities—all coming together to shape the future of the hybrid workplace.
Attendees will hear from experienced professionals, each owning key areas of the workplace experience at organizations like Kaiser Permanente, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Cerence, and Delta Dental. The collective experience and points of view from the broad list of speakers will provide vision and guidance for every company—large or small—navigating the business and digital transformations brought on by the pandemic. Registration is now open and attendance is free.
"Faced with a new reality over the past year, organizations have been forced to adopt strategies that meet a new set of workplace challenges and opportunities for their employees," said Ankur Ahlowalia, Chief Executive Officer, Korbyt. "From the start, Korbyt has played an integral role in helping companies reach all of their employees with personalized communications and access to relevant data or enterprise systems—from anywhere. I'm so excited to bring our customers, partners and community together for the first-ever Korbyt Workplace Experience event to continue tackling new ways of improving the employee experience while supporting an inclusive and diverse culture during these changing times."
WorkplaceEx Event Attendees Can Expect:
- Insightful Industry Keynotes from Future Point of View Founder, Scott Klososky and leading-edge companies shaping the future of work
- Enlightening Fireside Chat with Korbyt CEO, Ankur Ahlowalia and a look ahead to the new world of opportunities with workplace experience technology
- Inspiring Panel Discussions that dive into the new opportunities of hybrid workplace, to celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion with distinguish industry leaders from Brilliant Ink, Sales Assembly and Local Wisdom
- Collaborative "Think Sprints" and "Ideation" Sessions that explore the challenges, best practices and visionary solutions to help stakeholders build consensus and business cases around required workplace experience technology
- Unveiling of New and Updated Platform Features, that showcase the latest version of the Korbyt Anywhere mobile app and intranet solutions
- Interactive Networking Sessions hosted on the engaging event platform, Hopin, that offer opportunities to connect with colleagues and industry leaders, mirroring in-person networking with online features to make the experience even better
For the latest agenda and to learn more about the 2021 WorkplaceEx summit, please visit here.
About Korbyt
Korbyt Anywhere is a workplace experience platform that enables companies to reach targeted audiences and deliver relevant content, data and information, or enable easy access to the systems and resources on any screen, anywhere. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.korbyt.com.
