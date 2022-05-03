Beginning in 2023, more than 20,000 students will receive Lexile reading scores from ClouBot assessments
DURHAM, N.C. and SEOUL, South Korea, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClouBot, a Korean edtech company, is partnering with MetaMetrics® to accelerate English language learning for thousands of students in the Republic of Korea. By 2023, more than 20,000 students will receive MetaMetrics' Lexile® measures from assessments in ClouBot's AI Tutor, a powerful educational tool that teaches students English. The ClouBot AI Tutor™ leads the class, answers questions, and corrects grammar and pronunciation errors in real time, just like a teacher sitting next to a student.
The new assessments reporting Lexile measures will be implemented in DYB Choisun Language Schools. DYB Choisun is a private English language institute devoted to teaching elementary and middle-school students all aspects of English. Students learn from both Korean and native speakers in intensive TOEFL/KSAT based courses that include reading, writing, speaking and listening.
"Other than direct speaking and listening, the most important indirect approach to learning a language is reading," said SukHo Song, CEO, ClouBot. "Students increase their ability to read by using Lexile measures to target their reading level and build skills. Lexile measures determined by these assessments are a globally accepted measurement of reading ability."
The Lexile Framework for Reading places both the student and instructional material on the same scale to match the learner with resources at their ability level. When students receive Lexile measures from an assessment, their test scores become more actionable, allowing ClouBot's AI Tutor to link assessment to instruction.
"We are excited to partner with ClouBot to provide the students at DYB Choisun Language Schools with Lexile scores to help them develop their English skills," said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder, MetaMetrics. "ClouBot exemplifies the growing number of companies around the world that are continuing to adopt our measures to accelerate learning for students of all ages."
About DYB Choisun Language Schools
DYB –Do Your Best- is a multi-campus English academy situated in and around Seoul. Within each branch are Elementary and Middle school levels, each having different grades – grade 3, 4, 5, and 6 or grades M1, M2 and M3 (7, 8, and 9). Song Oh Hyun, DYB's founder, is in charge of the company's direction and English curriculum.
The curriculum is based on the "Circular System," which includes all aspects of English language; writing, speaking, reading and listening. Teaching is provided by Korean staff and non-Korean staff, the former being responsible mainly for reading and listening and the latter for speaking and writing. In each grade there are usually 4 English levels and sometimes a 5th highest level. Books and teaching material differ across levels ensuring that students are challenged but not beyond ability. Korean teachers will handle most of the testing elements and Native (English speakers) teachers will be involved in more creative and engaging tasks.
DYB began 26 years ago in a small classroom with six students and one teacher, growing to nearly 30,000 students today. Lesson creation is shared in DYB, teachers being responsible for making only one or two lessons and then uploading into a shared DYB DropBox account. Teachers will then be able to access pre-made lessons for their other classes whilst sharing their own.
About ClouBot
ClouBot's AI technology provides quality content to young students in the most effective way. The ClouBot AI Tutor program leads conversations, corrects students' errors in real time, and teaches until students fully understand. We believe that every child in the world should receive a quality education at an affordable price, no matter where they live or whatever their circumstances. Our AI tools make this possible. The ClouBot AI Tutor program provides students with ideal tutoring and guidance to learn and practice in any subject. For more information, visit https://www.cloubot.ai/#.
About MetaMetrics
MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work is increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com.
