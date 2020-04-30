NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX is pleased to announce the book release "Digital Securities 101 - Global 2020 Edition."
"Digital Securities 101" is a how-to book for anyone who wants to understand the transformation that is happening in the capital markets with the introduction of blockchain. The book provides an overview of why Digital Securities are game-changing and what one needs to understand and prepare. It provides a clear insight into all the components of the private capital markets and how this entire ecosystem operates from start to finish, regardless if they are using RegD or RegA+ exemptions alike.
"Companies seeking to raise capital will surely appreciate how Oscar connects the dots between all the professionals that are necessary for a successful raise. The checklists for conducting due diligence on the various participants sold me!" - Fred Pye, CEO, 3IQ
"Digital Securities 101" is written by Oscar A Jofre, co-founder of KoreConX, collaborating with the company's entire global ecosystem of KorePartners. Oscar's first book, "Equity Crowdfunding 101," released in 2015, was downloaded over 30 million times and is available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin.
"As a co-founder of a leading digital securities investment platform in Asia, I share Oscar's passion for educating the market about the need for treating digital securities in a responsible and compliant way. This book is a first in laying out the requirements for digital securities that focus on investor safety and issuer compliance." - Julian Kwan, CEO, Investacrowd Real Estate online platform
The book is for investors, shareholders, entrepreneurs, executives, board directors, broker-dealers, regulators, transfer agents, and secondary market providers. The book provides step-by-step guides for everyone involved in the private capital markets on what is needed for safe and responsible issuance and management of Digital Securities. More importantly, the book is designed to foster an understanding of the regulations for success issuance.
"In the fast-evolving world of digital securities, there is a need for background and context, especially on a cross-border level. Anyone involved in the digital securities world should read this to get that context." - Sara Hanks, co-founder and CEO, Crowdcheck
"I've been very privileged to serve as the editor of this landmark book, working with the thought-leaders and highly experienced professionals in the global private markets," said Dr. Kiran Garimella, Chief Scientist at KoreConX. "Their generous collaboration, guidance, and expertise shaped the book and will continue to help make the Digital Securities way of doing business safe, secure, and fully compliant."
COVID-19 has put our global economy on hold for many. However, capital-raising activities and Digital Securities are moving forward without a pause. "Now that we are seeing the effects of COVID-19, we truly understand why it's so important for everyone involved to realize that Digital Securities are no longer an option but a must-have in order to revive the economy," said Oscar Jofre, co-founder and CEO at KoreConX. "This book is more relevant now than ever with the economic crisis we are in, as we all now see the inefficiencies that we have described for years. I trust that the lessons of this book will help the small-to-medium companies not only survive this short-term disruption but also spring back to lead the full economic reset and recovery."
About KoreConX
KoreConX is the world's first highly secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully compliant digital securities worldwide.
To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of digital securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.
KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. www.KoreConX.io
