KoreHealth, one of the industry's leading health and fitness brands in performance and recovery, has just launched its new e-commerce site. The site provides visitors with an easy and enjoyable online shopping experience while also offering educational tools and motivational content for an overall digital experience.
The brand is known for its development of innovative performance and recovery tools from smart scales to vibrating foam rollers and offers consumers affordable access to "industry-only" products.
The new and improved store also features testimonials from top professional athletes and influencers who laud KoreHealth's unique fitness and recovery products. The KoreHealth brand has partnered with physical therapists and doctors who implement Kore's tools and techniques on their patients.
The company isn't just committed to creating helpful products, but also providing customers with a positive experience and cultivating an atmosphere where everyone feels encouraged to be their best.
KoreHealth was founded by Jason Manly, a former undefeated MMA fighter and current coach for some of the UFC's top athletes. Manly and the KoreHealth team are passionate about the importance of proper recovery when it comes to performance. But their products aren't exclusive to athletes.
"At KoreHealth, we believe that committed engagement around smart and safe fitness can lead to life-changing results," said Manly.
Manly claims the only "secret" to fitness success is the type of education in health and recovery that KoreHealth strives to provide for its users.
KoreHealth's products arm everyone, no matter where you're at in your fitness journey, with the data and tools to feel empowered and confident in the body you've been given.
