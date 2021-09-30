LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough announced today that Kount, an Equifax Company, and leader in digital identity trust and fraud prevention, was selected for the "Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year" in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. CyberSecurity Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market.
Kount products are built on the Identity Trust Platform, a powerful solution designed to prevent digital fraud and protect the entire customer journey by establishing identity trust – a level of trust or risk behind account creation, login and payment events. .
The result of a strong patent portfolio, the Kount Identity Trust Global NetworkTM uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and both supervised and unsupervised machine learning to link trust and fraud data signals from 32 billion digital interactions, 17 billion devices, and five billion annual transactions across 200 countries and territories. As more signals are collected and combined with Kount's AI-driven analytic insights, they become more predictive, helping to prevent digital fraud and protect against account takeovers in real time while enabling personalized customer experiences.
"Post-COVID, e-commerce and digital experiences have revolutionized the lives of billions of consumers and businesses around the world in the last year," said Brad Wiskirchen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Kount, an Equifax company. "As digital transformation and innovation have accelerated, we have seen companies across industries working to balance security requirements with the need to provide trustworthy and seamless experiences for their end users. We are excited for Kount's solutions to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough for their role in helping our customers proactively protect digital threats."
The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success of companies in a range of information security categories, including cloud security, threat detection, risk management, fraud prevention, mobile security, email security, and more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries.
"While skyrocketing growth in the global adoption of digital transactions means businesses can better cater to consumers' needs, it also exposes more businesses than ever to the downside of e-commerce," said James Johnson, CyberSecurity Breakthrough's Managing Director. "Companies, whether they want to be or not, are now in the business of risk management, and Kount is delivering a breakthrough platform to help them stay on offense. We extend our sincere congratulations to Kount for winning the highly competitive 'Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year' award for 2021."
In the past year Kount launched several new products, including a Dispute and Chargeback Management solution, that integrates major card brand dispute and alert systems with Kount's industry-leading AI-driven fraud prevention. By utilizing data from issuing banks, the Dispute and Chargeback Management Solution can help consumers recognize transactions or receive a refund without further pursuing a costly chargeback. The solution comes at a key time, as the pandemic-fueled acceleration of digital interactions spurred consumers to engage with more, new-to-them e-commerce merchants. That increase in transactions increases the risk of chargebacks from fraud, friendly fraud, and legitimate disputes.
About Kount, An Equifax Company
Kount delivers real-time fraud prevention and account protection, and it allows more than 9,000 leading brands and payment providers to customize customer experiences. Linked by our award-winning AI, Kount's Identity Trust Global NetworkTM analyzes signals from billions of annual interactions to personalize user experiences across the spectrum of trust, provide frictionless experiences, and block fraud. Quick and accurate identity trust decisions deliver safe payment, account creation, and login events while reducing digital fraud, chargebacks, false positives, and manual reviews.
About Equifax Inc.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 12,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products, and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including cloud security, threat detection, risk management, fraud prevention, mobile security, web and email security, UTM, firewall, and more. For more information, visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
