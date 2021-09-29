ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Koupon, the leading promotion and data insights solution in the convenience store industry, and Vroom Delivery, a full-stack e-commerce solution designed specifically for the needs of convenience stores, today announced a partnership to extend the reach of its digital promotions to convenience shoppers interested in order from home.
The Koupon-Vroom partnership signifies the growing importance of home delivery of all products including food, alcohol, and other c-store offerings. By 2025, the US food and beverage e-commerce delivery market is estimated to be $250 billion. Convenience retailers weathering the pandemic have recognized this immense opportunity to start implementing delivery. Vroom delivery has a specific focus on convenience stores, which perfectly aligns with Koupon's digital solutions meant to bring valuable promotions to convenience shoppers. Consumers can now access digital promotions powered by Koupon's technology from home and have their favorite c-store products delivered directly to their door.
"Delivery in c-store has been evolving over the past few years, but the pandemic accelerated the demand two-fold," said Gregg Augustine, EVP Strategic Partnerships and Business Development. "Partnering with Vroom allows Koupon to extend the reach of its CPG promotions by catering to shoppers looking for immediate convenience and value."
In addition to reaching more consumers, Koupon's c-store retailers will also have significant opportunity to increase sales. Vroom's average order size is $44, 5X larger than the average in-store purchase value at c-stores.
"We are excited to offer Koupon deals on the Vroom Platform," said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. "This offering will be unique to any other e-commerce solutions, and provide value to both our retailers and their customers"
Over time, this partnership will also contribute an influx of shopper data to supplement our growing data network. Branching into the order-from-home audience will allow brands and convenience retailers to leverage new datasets to improve digital campaign performance and increase sales.
About Vroom Delivery
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution for convenience stores, providing every technical aspect required for chains of convenience stores to operate and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services. Vroom can set up an entire network of stores for e-commerce and delivery within a matter of days. For chains of stores seeking more information, visit http://www.vroomdelivery.com/prospective.
About Koupon
Koupon provides c-store retailers and brands with the easiest way to connect and engage with shoppers to grow sales. Koupon works with brands to easily deploy personalized, channel-wide promotions, and helps retailers to secure additional brand trade spending and grow shopper engagement. Members of the Koupon Network — the leading c-store collaborative with 30 of the top 50 c-store retailers and over 70 brands — realize the benefit from Koupon's unmatched channel reach, proprietary technology and data, and campaign management services. Since its founding in 2011, Koupon has delivered over 4 billion offers. To learn more, please visit http://www.koupon.com.
