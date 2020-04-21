IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just released a new series of cables with rubber boots that are ideal for installations in tight areas where it is difficult to tape individual connectors.
KP's new line of N-type male and RP-SMA male cables includes seven models with rubber boots to fully cover the connectors and provide an additional level of weatherproofing protection. This feature reduces time to tower by minimizing the taping of connectors. These white rubber boots are UV-resistant, rated from -40°C to +65°C and are designed to last in the toughest environments.
"The rubber boots on these cables provide further protection against rain and dust ingress, reducing the time needed to tape connectors, which can also be a life saver in tight spaces where it's difficult to tape individual connectors," said Ken Izatt, Antenna Product Line Manager.
In this line, the RP-SMA to N-male and N-male to N-male LMR 195 cables with boots are available in 8-, 18- and 24-inch lengths. Also available as two pack options are N-male to RP-SMA LMR 195, 8-inch cables with boots, and N-male to N-male LL142, 12-inch cables with boots for high frequency operation up to 12 GHz.
KP's new cables with rubber boots are in stock and can be ordered directly from any of KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/pages/new-wisp-antennas-and-accessories/cables-assemblies-with-rubber-boots.html
For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.
About KP Performance Antennas:
With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
For more information about this release, please contact:
Peter McNeil
KP Performance Antennas
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
978-682-6936