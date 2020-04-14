IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just released new 900 MHz Omni antennas that are ideal for utilities, SCADA and two-way communication.
KP's new line of Omni antennas includes two models that operate over the licensed 800 MHz/900 MHz and unlicensed 902-928 MHz ISM bands. These antennas are available in 6 dBi and 8 dBi configurations, depending on the model. They deliver superior all-weather performance with a rugged industrial-grade design and heavy-duty, powder coated, steel mounting brackets. Additional features include a lightweight fiberglass radome and integral N-Female connector. These antennas are ideal for multipoint, Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) and mobile applications.
"This new line of antennas offers an impressively wider range of supported bandwidths that stretches from 824 MHz to 960 MHz. Plus, they boast a rugged design with long service life, backed by our reputation for high-quality, high-performance antennas," said Ken Izatt, Antenna Product Line Manager.
KP's new 900 MHz Omni antennas are in stock and can be ordered directly from any of KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/pages/new-wisp-antennas-and-accessories/900-mhz-omni-antennas.html
About KP Performance Antennas:
With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
