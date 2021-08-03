LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KPA, the leading provider of Environment, Health & Safety (EHS), HR Management, and Sales Finance & Insurance (F&I) compliance software and services to small & mid-sized companies, has been recognized as part of Training Industry's Top 20 online learning library companies for 2021. This marks the fourth consecutive time that KPA has been on the list — a testament to its commitment to help clients achieve regulatory compliance, control risk, protect their assets, and effectively manage their employees' safety.
KPA President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Fanning said that "becoming a part of the Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies for the fourth consecutive year is both an honor and a responsibility, and with it, KPA will continue to strive to uphold its commitment to helping our customers effectively educate their employees and maintain safer workplaces. Our training excellence is a key contributor to our record growth in 2021."
Training Industry Inc. is an expert resource on best practices and innovative approaches of companies in the training industry. Its annual list of top online learning providers is designed to help individuals and establishments find the right training and development partners. This year's criteria cover the breadth and quality of courses and content, its features and capabilities, the industry's visibility, innovation and impact, the strength of its clients and geographic reach, and the company's size and growth potential.
With an online learning library of over 400 topics, KPA's award-winning compliance training courses are engaging, interactive, and based on real-world stories and scenarios. Whether in core EHS, F&I, HR training, or industry-specific topics, each course is designed to reinforce employee comprehension, improve performance, and increase compliance and safety. KPA's online library of courses is also supported through its on-site training and strong learning management system (LMS) technology.
Effective technological integration in a company's system and structure is now a crucial factor in maintaining a safe workplace critical for the productivity of the entire workforce. The combination of KPA's comprehensive mobile software platform, online training courses, and on-site consulting services helps organizations build a culture of safety, reduce regulatory risk, and keep employees safe.
###
About KPA
KPA is a leading provider of Environment, Health & Safety (EHS), and Workforce Compliance software and consulting services. KPA solutions help clients identify, remedy, and prevent workplace safety and compliance problems across their entire enterprise. The combination of KPA's software, consulting services, and award-winning training content helps organizations minimize risk so they can focus on what's important—their core business. For over 30 years, KPA has helped 10,000 + clients achieve regulatory compliance, protect assets, and retain top talent.
For more information, contact (866) 356-1735 or email info@kpa.io.
Media Contact
Emily Hartman, KPA, 720-727-0918, ehartman@kpa.io
SOURCE KPA