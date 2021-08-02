NOVI, Mich., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KPIT Technologies, a leading independent software development, and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, announced joining the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium™ (AVCC). It marks continued efforts to lead the software technology journey with global mobility leaders toward an autonomous future.
KPIT joins leading OEMs, Tier 1s, and semiconductor companies, such as GM, Toyota, Subaru, Veoneer, ARM, Bosch, NXP, Renesas as a member of the AVCC to collaborate and contribute to autonomous driving technology.
AVCC is a global collaboration of automotive and technology industry leaders focused on automated and assisted driving compute solutions. The way autonomous driving solutions are developed is changing rapidly both from the hardware and software perspectives. The role of semiconductors, middleware, operating systems, and importantly embedded software is changing. AVCC helps bring organizations deeply invested in this space to discuss and find solutions for the future.
KPIT's expertise and insights from Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)/ Autonomous Driving (AD) development for more than a decade and working on 50+ vehicle production programs will help make key contributions to this consortium on software architectures, platforms, and components.
Mr. Anup Sable, CTO, KPIT Technologies, said, "We are an early entrant and have been investing in ADAS and AD software competencies for over a decade. As a result, several OEMs and Tier 1s count us as a strategic partner in the development of autonomous vehicles of the future. AVCC gives us a great forum to bring insights and share experiences specifically around software, middleware, and AUTOSAR."
Mr. Giuseppe Rosso, AVCC Chairperson, said, "The AVCC is excited to welcome KPIT in the Consortium. We value KPIT expertise in the ADAS/AD vehicle space and the Consortium is looking forward for their important technical contributions to the working groups and to overall AVCC activities."
About KPIT
KPIT is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 7000 automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates clients' implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in automotive and mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more details visit http://www.kpit.com
About AVCC
The Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium, Inc.™ (AVCC) is a global non-profit group of automotive and technology industry leaders coming together to help accelerate mass production of safe and affordable vehicles with assisted driving and autonomous technology (levels 1-5). The AVCC is defining a scalable reference architecture and platform to meet the assisted and autonomous performance goals within the power, thermal and size constraints of a vehicle. This computing platform will be designed specifically to move today's AV prototype systems to deployment at scale. The group is also collaborating to develop requirements for the compute platform architecture, its hardware requirements, and software APIs for each building block in autonomous vehicle systems. http://www.avcconsortium.org
