OCALA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraft Auction Service celebrates the career of its founder, Colonel Conrad Kraft, every year with a huge anniversary auction that has grown to become the Indiana-based company's biggest event. Conrad built Kraft Auction Service in 1976 and managed the company until his son, Jonathan Kraft, took over in 2005. This year marked the 44th anniversary auction—a two weekend, multi-day event full of one-of-a-kind items, including antique jewelry, collectibles, custom vehicles, rare coins and currency, vintage motorcycles, and many other unique, high-value auction items.
Kraft Auction Service utilized HiBid.com to bring online bidders to the live webcast event. In total, HiBid.com provided Kraft Auction Service with more than 94,000 total bids from 46,744 unique bidders during the two-weekend anniversary auction.
44th Anniversary Antique & Collectible Auction Highlights
Online bidders—generated from Kraft Auction Service's hosted HiBid.com website (KraftAuctions.HiBid.com), Indiana's state online portal (Indiana.HiBid.com), and HiBid.com proper—accounted for the $6-plus million in gross auction proceeds. During the second weekend alone, maximum bids submitted to KraftAuctions.HiBid.com reached more than $3.8 million. Lots sold include the following:
2000 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Wrist Watch
Sold Price: $10,500 (USD)
Frank Dudley "Thru Drifted Snow" Oil On Canvas
Sold Price: $23,000 (USD)
1962 Jaguar E-Type XKE "Flat Floor" Roadster
Sold Price: $125,000 (USD)
1937 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead Motorcycle
Sold Price: $58,000 (USD)
Vintage 1960s Gibson ES-335 TD Guitar
Sold Price: $10,000 (USD)
