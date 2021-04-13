ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada's Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that President & CEO Karl Kenny will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 15, 2021. This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions. If attendees are not able to join the presentation, a replay will be available at the Technology Investor Conference website here.
"We are excited to share a number of updates with investors," said Karl Kenny. "Corporate activity is vibrant as we execute on various mine-hunting system contracts for the Danish and Polish Navies. Our products pipeline has never been stronger and our recent news of entering into a LOI to acquire PanGeo SubSea sets the stage for accelerated growth of recurring service revenue. We look forward to updating investors with our progress and introducing our story to new investors who are seeking to invest in unique companies like Kraken that are addressing multi-billion-dollar market opportunities."
RECENT KRAKEN ROBOTICS NEWS
- Kraken Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Subsea Services Company
- Kraken Obtains Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus
- Kraken Announces $2.2 Million of Subsea Batteries and Sonar Contracts & Project Funding
- Kraken Announces $3.5 Million of Contract & Funding Awards
- Kraken Robotics Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
- Kraken to Supply Minehunting Systems to Polish Navy
- Kraken Signs $36 Million Danish Navy Contract
HOW INVESTORS CAN PARTICIPATE
DATE: Thursday, April 15, 2021
TIME: 9:30am ET (30 minutes)
LINK: https://bit.ly/30QIrID
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
ABOUT VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland with offices in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Toronto, Ontario; Bremen & Rostock, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Boston, Massachusetts. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter. For more information, please visit www.krakenrobotics.com, www.krakenrobotik.de, www.krakenpower.de. Find us on social media on LinkedIn (Kraken Robotics), Twitter (@krakenrobotics), Facebook (@krakenroboticsinc), YouTube (Kraken Robotics) and Instagram (@KrakenRobotics).
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
