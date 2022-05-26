Krex, Inc., a leader in the automotive industry best known for its flagship product, DriveSure, celebrates 75 years of serving new-car dealerships. With origins in the engines of WWII fighter planes, Krex has continuously evolved to become an industry leader in helping new-car dealerships delight and retain service customers.
NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Krex, Inc., a leader in the automotive industry best known for its flagship product, DriveSure, celebrates 75 years of serving new-car dealerships. Now known primarily for improving service customer retention and satisfaction, Krex was born from innovation that helped grease the gears of the American war machine.
In the heat of World War II, Krex founder Marc Markey's new graphite lubricant proved critical to the peak performance of Packard Motor Company's replacement Rolls-Royce engines for American and British aircraft. According to Packard's project engineer, no engine was to be deemed ready for European skies until it had been treated with Markey's invention.
Realizing that his superior lubricant could help the automotive industry during peacetime, Markey officially founded Krex, Inc. in 1947. After many years as a one-product company, Krex eventually introduced fuel conditioners, fuel system and injector cleaners, and more.
Krex cooling system kits debuted in 1987, and with them came the pivotal "follow-up" system. By asking dealerships to collect customer contact information so that friendly reminders to return for service could be sent out on the dealerships' behalf, Krex altered the course of the customer experience in the industry.
The system was a major success, and related efforts to improve dealership customer retention soon followed. By the early '00s, Krex had launched its first roadside assistance and road hazard tire protection programs. In 2006, the DriveSure brand was created as a way for new car dealerships to provide a unique suite of renewable benefits to vehicle owners with each qualifying routine maintenance visit or vehicle purchase.
Notable DriveSure innovations include:
- 2007's WISDOM, an online dealer and customer portal and laser-printed windshield service reminder stickers
- Direct mail offerings (2010) and text messaging services (2012)
- 2018's Digital Pass, which afforded vehicle owners easy access to benefits on their smartphone
This spring, in honor of Krex, Inc.'s diamond jubilee, DriveSure has unveiled yet another innovation for its dealership clients: the digital roadside experience. When things go awry on the road (flat tire, engine troubles, etc.), dealership service customers can request help simply by scanning the custom-printed QR code windshield sticker they received during their last dealership service visit—no app necessary.
"When you consider our origin in the war effort and our impact on the automotive industry across seven decades, Krex's evolution really is a uniquely American tale," Krex, Inc. President Bill Springer said. "We're excited for these new digital technologies to continue to help the modern American dealership establish itself as the go-to place for tires and unplanned repairs."
With this latest innovation, Krex continues to demonstrate its 75-year commitment to driving innovation in the industry and providing unique value to dealerships. With the continued support of its premier employees and customers, the storied company greatly looks forward to the next 75 years and beyond.
About Krex, Inc.
Krex, Inc. is the company behind DriveSure, a product that makes it easy for new-car dealerships to offer unbeatable vehicle maintenance and bring customers back for service, tires, and unplanned repairs—all without complicated loyalty programs or profit-cutting discounts. We empower our clients to offer a unique set of renewable benefits with every qualifying service or vehicle purchase that sets the dealership apart from the competition and helps them build long-term relationships with customers. Learn more at drivesure.com.
Media Contact
Bill Springer, Krex, Inc., 1 847-753-9162, wgs@krexinc.com
Tyler Samani-Sprunk, Simple Strat, 888-423-2671, tyler@simplestrat.com
SOURCE Krex, Inc.