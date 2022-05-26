Krypt and SCT Software announced a strategic partnership that addresses customer requirements for an extended, adaptable, supply chain experience utilizing SAP solutions. Customers will now have the ability to leverage core SAP applications that extend across Global Trade and Supply Chain with a focus on cross-application integrations.
SAN JOSE, Calif. , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Teaming up with SCT Software will allow us to provide our customers with a complete, end-to-end supply chain solution. The specialized expertise provided by SCT is a perfect complement to Krypt's SAP Supply Chain and Global Trade solutions expertise. Our aim is to provide our customers with the most seamless supply chain experience possible, while providing the highest quality services and support. We are thrilled to take this concept to the next level with the SCT partnership," said Brian Thorn, Chief Revenue Officer, for Krypt.
Partners' solutions like SCT's XPS and xTrack can be leveraged to address specific customer requirements around parcel carrier integration with SAP Transportation Management (TM), SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) and SAP Business Networks for Logistics (BNL). These solutions will focus on global logistics, intelligence and track-and-trace capabilities to provide customers with an improved delivery experience. This initiative is led by Matthew Druker, Global Managing Director of Business Development for Krypt, collaborating with Jon Peery, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, for SCT Software.
The Krypt Adaptable Supply Chain (KASC) is an integrated and streamlined digital supply chain combining best-in-class SAP software solutions, the expertise of Krypt's team and IP to provide customers with a seamless supply chain experience.
To find out more about the KASC go to http://kryptinc.com/KASCkryptinc.com or contact us at solutions@kryptinc.com
About Krypt
Krypt has been operating globally as an SAP partner for Global Trade and Supply Chain since 2008. With offices located in the United States, Canada, Germany, India, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Romania, Ireland, Belgium and more, Krypt has been able to help hundreds of customers across 35 countries leverage their SAP investments to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and gain a competitive edge. To learn more, request a DEMO or contact us.
About SCT Software
SCT Software has been augmenting SAP Supply Chain Solutions since 2007. With a focus on bringing value to clients using built-in SAP technologies, SCT solutions enable clients to drive down costs and improve efficiencies in packing, shipping and extended supply chain visibility. This is accomplished by delivering solutions that work seamlessly with SAP Supply Chain offerings including SAP EWM, SAP TM, SAP BNL and SAP GTT.
Media Contact
Chirag Ajmera, Krypt Inc, 1 4372194748, chirag.ajmera@kryptinc.com
SOURCE Krypt Inc