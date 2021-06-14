FREDERICK, Md., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KTL Solutions is proud to announce that our customer Redspin is the first organization to pass the DoD's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 3 certification as a Candidate CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). The Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) determined that Redspin's security practices and processes met the requirements of CMMC Level 3 and, subsequently, the CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) has credentialed Redspin, as an Authorized C3PAO ready to conduct CMMC assessments.
KTL Solutions worked with Redspin throughout their intensive preparation for the assessment. Thomas Graham, PhD, Vice President & CISO of Redspin stated, "KTL was instrumental in helping us navigate the requirements of GCC High. Their support and expertise played a part in our success of becoming the first Authorized C3PAO." Preparing for a CMMC assessment involves meticulous documentation, evidence of process maturity, appropriate resourcing of security controls and company-wide training.
About CMMC
The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program is a new set of cybersecurity standards developed by the Department of Defense (DoD) to protect defense contractors from cyber attacks. Rollout of this program began in September 2020 for specific contracts and by 2026 will expand to all businesses and contractors winning a DoD contract.
About Redspin
Redspin, a division of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), is a cybersecurity company providing security testing, assessments, validation, and consulting services to many Fortune 500 and leading growth companies in highly regulated industries including government, financial, technology, and manufacturing.
About KTL Solutions
KTL Solutions is a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Gold Partner and a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO). KTL provides IT consulting services and solutions for enterprise and public sector clients.
CONTACT: Elizabeth Ray, 1-301-329-2814, eray@ktlsolutions.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ktl-solutions-customer-becomes-first-authorized-c3pao-301311876.html
SOURCE KTL Solutions, Inc