CHICAGO, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IAM Special Report (https://bit.ly/3tTvw51) recognizes all entities as of January 1, 2021, owning at least 1,000 granted US patents, and highlights the top 100 entities with the largest active US patent portfolios.
The data used in this report was collected and aggregated by ktMINE through its IP data and analytics offerings. ktMINE's in-house company mapping technology, allowed its team to process more than 11.4 million corporate history records and capture the entities included in the fourth annual ktMINE/IAM Patent 1,000.
"We were able to accurately analyze company patent portfolios through our unique technology that sources and cleanses data from patent offices, financial regulatory authorities, and anywhere else that offers insights into IP transactions data," says Megan Rourke, Director of Data Strategy at ktMINE.
The IAM Special Report list reveals many familiar entities such as Samsung and IBM as having the largest US patent portfolios. However, entities such as Saudi Arabian Oil had a 184% increase in patent grants that led to moving up 160 spots in the rankings. Deutsche Bank also had a noticeable 94% increase in granted patents this year that moved them up 35 spots.
"Analyzing the entities included in the IAM Special Report offers a clear picture of who is innovating across industries. This data provides organizations with insights needed to identify where their industry, as well as industries parallel to theirs, are heading and what competitors are paving the way," says John Wiora, Chief Operating Officer at ktMINE.
