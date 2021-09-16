CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ktMINE, a global transactions database and data services provider specializing in the collection and organization of IP information for market insight across industries, launched the ktMINE Benchmark App, an all-new transactions research application. The dynamic Benchmark App builds on the capabilities of the Royalty Rates App with a focus on enhanced data, new analyst tools, and improved exporting capabilities designed to streamline research processes and drive internal collaboration.
"Our product development cycles place an emphasis on design, functionality, and most importantly user experience to deliver market-leading research applications," says Michael Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at ktMINE, "ktMINE's products are born through a collaborative process that brings together our software engineers, data scientists, and customer success team to partner with field experts that includes Ph.D. economists and end-users to incorporate the true needs of our diverse users. Ultimately providing our customers with a rich research experience guided by human expertise."
The development reimagines four key areas empowering users to confidently navigate, analyze, manage, and document activities within the transactions landscape. The ktMINE Benchmark App solves workflow challenges transfer pricing and IP professionals encounter with the use of robust data, advanced filters, and enhanced project management tools.
"Innovation is one of the main driving forces at ktMINE. We are constantly searching for ways to enhance our offerings, thus removing any doubt or guesswork from our customers day-to-day no matter the size of the project," says Taylor. "Countless interactions, thousands of users, market research, and millions of searches brought us here today and we are proud to share the ktMINE Benchmark App, developed in collaboration with our customers."
The sophisticated, yet easy-to-use features and functionality of the ktMINE Benchmark App benefit several industries, offering a new and powerful research application built to streamline company processes.
With the immediate launch, users have access to:
- 20K+ Agreements and 68K+ Market Rates
- Global transactions data
- US, OECD, and BEPS compliant data
- Intangibles, services, and tangible
- Comprehensive support
The ktMINE Benchmark App is available today. For more information visit ktMINE.
About ktMINE
Located in Chicago, IL, ktMINE collects, organizes and connects transactional and Intellectual Property data to help you quickly and confidently perform research. ktMINE then takes that data and turns it into real, actionable insights. Because ktMINE believes that there's a big difference between data and intelligence. Learn more about ktMINE at http://www.ktMINE.com.
