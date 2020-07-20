OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Kansas's new, online Undergraduate Certificate in Public and Population Health, provides critical training during an unprecedented time in the state, nation and world. Offered in collaboration between the KU Edwards Campus and KU Medical Center, the program focuses on key concepts of public and population health as well as an understanding of the connections between public health and the community.
Won Choi, Ph.D., MPH, is professor and vice chair for education in KU School of Medicine's Department of Population Health and will teach the Introduction to Epidemiology course.
"Public and population health have always been critical for promoting health and preventing disease, but the current pandemic has revealed even more the importance of public health measures like social distancing to reduce morbidity and mortality," Choi said.
Students will learn about biological, behavioral, societal, environmental and organizational risk factors for promoting health and preventing disease from faculty in the areas of epidemiology, health promotion, environmental health, policy development, health systems, public health, health services and population health.
"Students can pursue a graduate degree like the Master of Public Health or the Master of Health Services Administration degrees," Choi said. "Graduates may also pursue careers as public health officers, infection control officers, healthcare consultants and many others. These jobs are available at the local, state and national level like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Dean of the Edwards Campus and the School of Professional Studies Stuart Day says the new online certificate allows more students to make a difference in the Kansas City region and beyond.
"This certificate addresses a major and timely need," Day said. "We are thrilled to partner with KU Medical Center to offer this valuable credential, helping students advance their careers and serve their communities."
