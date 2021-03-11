HONG KONG, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; 1024.HK), a leading content community and social platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after the close of Hong Kong market.
The Company's management will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 9:00 P.M. Beijing Time (9:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States (toll free):
+1-888-317-6003
International:
+1-412-317-6061
Hong Kong, China (toll free):
800-963-976
Mainland China (toll free):
400-120-6115
Participant code：
7002356
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuaishou.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until March 30, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States (toll free):
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
10152827
About Kuaishou
Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more.
For more information, please visit https://ir.kuaishou.com.
