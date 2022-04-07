Kualitee wins accolades in G2's Spring 2022 Reports, maintaining its recognition as a High Performer and receiving 6 noteworthy badges across several categories.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On 22nd March 2022, G2 released its much-awaited Reports for the Spring quarter of this year.
After its success in the G2 Winter 2022 quarter, Kualitee is, once again, honored to be the recipient of momentous recognition, receiving 6 notable badges in the Spring Reports. Thanks to our users' generous feedback and constant support, Kualitee continues to be recognized as a High Performer—grabbing acknowledgment in the Mid-Market segment, across the Asia Pacific region, and in Asia.
Here's a breakdown of Kualitee's badges:
- High Performer – Mid-Market, Test Management
- High Performer – Test Management
- High Performer – Software Testing
- High Performer – Asia, Software Testing
- High Performer – Asia Pacific, Software Testing
- Users Love Us
Data from G2's Spring 2022 Grid Report for Test Management showed that the highest-rated features of Kualitee are:
- Reporting - Test Management
6% above average
- Test Diversity - Test Management
1% above average
- Integration - Test Management
3% above average
At Kualitee, user satisfaction is our priority. We want to simplify the testing process for you—that can otherwise be quite a long and arduous task. We take user feedback very seriously, striving to improve our product in such a way that would bring utmost satisfaction to our users.
To read Kualitee's reviews on G2 and gain insight into its rankings, visit: https://www.g2.com/products/kualitee/reviews.
About G2:
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 60 million people every year make smarter technology decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. For more information, go to G2.com.
About Kualitee:
Kualitee is a comprehensive test management tool, that covers your testing needs end-to-end and lets you manage your testing process with ease. Equipped with a plethora of useful features, Kualitee offers process control, team collaboration, and value for money—while combining the strengths of defect management and test management tools. It is easy-to-use and facilitates your testing process--including your data management, suites, and scripts (both automated and manual). Kualitee integrates with top-ranking tools, to provide an exclusive two-way integration and allows you to synchronize all issues in both tools via the auto-sync feature. For more information, go to https://www.kualitee.com/.
Media Contact
Ray Parkerr, Kualitee, 1 415-644-5060, ray.parkerr56@gmail.com
SOURCE Kualitee