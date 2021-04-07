AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kube4, the ultimate in portable sound, launched to consumers today. After a year without most live music, Kube4 enables listeners to enjoy an immersive sound experience anywhere. Kube4 is to sound what the home theater is to video when compared with video on a smartphone screen. There's no comparing the two.
Personal music devices can't deliver sound the way it was intended, especially outdoors. If small speakers do have the volume to fill the space, they lose sound quality quickly. Larger options are bulky, heavy and unsightly.
Kube4 is a larger, lightweight portable speaker designed to produce concert-quality sound up to 101 decibels. Radiating bass and mids optimize evenly to ensure low distortion levels, making Kube4 ideal for living rooms, backyards, beaches or anywhere a premium music experience is desired.
The global market for portable Bluetooth speakers was estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2020 and expected to grow to $8.3 Billion by 2027. It's a crowded field, too, with more than two dozen brands vying for customer attention. Kube Sound delivers what the others can't: superior sound quality.
"Music is meant to be shared, and Kube Sound is the best platform to share it in any space," said Nathan George, co-founder of Kube Sound. "With deep bass and true highs, Kube4 plays sound without distortion, even when you crank it all the way up."
Kube4 offers sound at a very high output, up to 101dB SPL, and a frequency range from 50Hz to 20kHz. Connect wirelessly via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth on smartphones, tablets or laptops. Up to 40 hours of battery life on medium volume ensure there's always power for the moment. The Kube app puts users in control of their music by allowing them to choose specific speakers, adjust the volume and connect up to 32 speakers for a multi-room experience. Sync across an entire space, or use the multi-channel function to stream different music via Spotify or AirPlay 2.0 in different spaces.
Kube4 is designed for seamless, integrated use anywhere. At 18.7" x 11.3" x 8", the speaker is small enough to blend in but large enough to produce unmatched sound quality. It's made from painted marine-grade plywood with sealed enclosures and passive radiators for the bass, making Kube4 weather resistant. With an IPX5 rating, Kube4 can handle a sustained, low-pressure water jet spray and will work in humidity, rain, snow, dust, salt spray, and extreme heat or cold.
Kube4 is available to pre-order starting at 42% off MSRP by visiting pr.go2.fund/kube.
About Kube Sound
Kube Sound was built by a group of audiophiles based on the simple idea that sound should complement any space, not compete with it. The team created audio devices inspired by all the places they'll be used. Sound designed to fill large spaces beautifully. Powerfully. Completely. They called upon the best in engineering, design, and manufacturing. Audio experts united not only by their drive for perfection but also by their love for music. The result is Kube4, their first-ever portable speaker designed for the outside world. They like the sound of it, and they think consumers will too. For more information, visit http://www.kubesound.com.
