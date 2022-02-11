SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With its unique ability to address security gaps in cloud-native environments, Nirmata, the software solutions provider for policy-based security and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and creators of Kyverno, the leading policy engine designed for Kubernetes, today announced that the company has been recognized as a winner for the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Product/Service Awards.
The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Based on the strength of its nomination, and popularity by members of the Information Security community, Nirmata's technology was recognized as a gold winner across three categories:
- Open-Source Security - North America
- Policy and User Management - North America
- Security Automation
"We are honored to be recognized as a gold winner across three categories in the 2022 Cybersecurity Awards," said Ritesh Patel, co-founder and VP of Products, Nirmata. "With our Nirmata solutions, security administrators, application operators and IT operations engineers are empowered to work together seamlessly to ensure the security, compliance, and operational readiness of their Kubernetes workloads and clusters in ever-increasing complex environments. This has proven to be a game changer for our community, and these awards reflect the groundbreaking products we have brought to the market and our on-going commitment to our customers."
"We congratulate Nirmata for the recognition as a Gold award winner in the Open-Source Security, Policy and User Management and Security Automation categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn, which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."
The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards gold achievements build on Nirmata's accolades from last year, including its recognition by CRN as one of the 10 Hottest Kubernetes Startups Of 2021, and finalist in the 2021 DevOps Dozen Award for the Most Innovative DevOps Open Source Project.
More information about Nirmata solutions can be found below:
- Nirmata Enterprise Subscription for Kyverno
- Nirmata Kubernetes Policy Management
- Nirmata DevSecOps Platform
About Nirmata, Inc.
Nirmata, the creator of Kyverno, provides open source and commercial enterprise solutions for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads. Nirmata enables self-service cluster provisioning, provides DevOps teams visibility, health, metrics, and alerts, ensures compliance via workload policies, and streamlines application deployments across Kubernetes clusters deployed on any cloud, data center, or edge. For more information, visit us at https://www.nirmata.com. You can also follow Nirmata on GitHub, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
