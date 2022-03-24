Randy Langley named Chief Revenue Officer as KUBRA moves to centralize Revenue Generating Groups.
TEMPE, Ariz., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, announced today the appointment of Randy Langley to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. In this executive role, Langley will leverage his extensive payment experience in KUBRA's existing, new, and emerging sectors to grow KUBRA's presence in these markets while maintaining its dominance in the utility sector.
"KUBRA is on a mission to conquer new frontiers, and I'm looking forward to helping them on this exciting journey," said Langley. "As a leader, I focus on bringing transparency, technical knowledge, and industry insights to my teams, so they're able to establish deep client relationships built on trust and expertise."
Randy has more than two decades of experience as a sales leader, speaker, and strategist. Before joining KUBRA, Mr. Langley led national sales teams and account management for Paymentus, Bestbill, and Revspring.
"We're thrilled to welcome Randy to KUBRA and to see him lead an incredibly impressive Sales Team. His vast experience opening new markets is a tremendous asset as we continue our expansion into different sectors," said Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. "I'm confident Randy's collaborative leadership style, focus on innovation, and strategic expertise will empower and inspire our revenue generating teams to thrive in the competitive markets we're pursuing."
About KUBRA
KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Our extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.
