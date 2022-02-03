TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, is proud to announce that Preferred By Nature has reissued its Forest Stewardship Certification (FSC) for an additional five years.
FSC CoC certification aims to control the flow of certified materials throughout the supply chain. Organizations must have certification for any business-to-business trade in FSC certified products. Certification allows KUBRA to offer products with sought-after eco-labels and the possibility to deliver timber and paper products with a responsible origin to its customers.
"We see the potential for a sustainable world and recognize that we have a role to play in achieving that goal," said President and CEO, Rick Watkin. "We truly appreciate the work that Preferred By Nature does to help businesses like ours make purchasing decisions that benefit people and the environment."
KUBRA had to meet the FSC-STD-40-004 Chain of Custody (CoC) Certification standard to achieve chain of custody certification. Audits are performed annually at its print facilities in Mississauga, Texas, and New Jersey, and recertification occurs every five years.
About KUBRA
KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Our extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.
Preferred by Nature
Preferred by Nature is an international non-profit organization that supports better land management and business practices that benefit people, nature, and the climate. It does this through a unique combination of sustainability certification services, projects supporting awareness-raising, and capacity building. NEPCon OÜ (its self-managed division) promotes and delivers assurance services across forestry, agriculture, biomass, textile, and tourism sectors. NEPCon OÜ is an accredited certifier/verifier for sustainability schemes like FSC™ (Forest Stewardship Council™.
Media Contact
Alison Copeland, KUBRA, 480.584.3041, alison.copeland@kubra.com
